The Texans waived/injured Gray on Tuesday.

As an undrafted rookie, Gray had little chance of cracking the Texans' 53-man roster and was more realistically competing for a spot on the practice squad, but those hopes were quashed after he tore his ACL in a recent practice. Assuming Gray clears waivers, he'll still stick with the Texans and revert to their injured reserve list. The Texans filled Gray's spot on the training-camp roster by signing another wideout in DeAndrew White.

