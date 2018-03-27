The Texans waived Gray (knee) on Monday, the Laredo Morning-Times reports.

Gray sustained a torn ACL in training camp and spent the 2017 season on injured reserve. The 24-year-old went undrafted in last year's NFL Draft and likely faces long odds to crack a 53-man roster if he latches on with a new team.

