Deatrick Nichols: Released by Arizona
Nichols was released by Arizona on Saturday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Nichols was one of two players removed from the active roster. The Cardinals needed the roster room to add wide receiver Malachi Dupre and defensive tackle Pasoni Tasini.
