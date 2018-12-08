Dee Delaney: Waived by Miami
Delaney was waived by the Dolphins on Saturday.
This motion comes just four days after the Dolphins claimed Delaney off waivers. If the Miami product clears waivers again, he could find his way back to the Dolphins' practice squad. In a corresponding move, the Dolphins promoted fellow cornerback Jalen Davis to the 53-man roster.
