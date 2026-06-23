Deebo Samuel: Among best remaining free agent WRs

Samuel is among the remaining veteran free agents the Raiders could consider signing to bolster their wide receiver corps, according to ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

There are a number of other big-name WR options who remain unsigned as well, including Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, DeAndre Hopkins and Keenan Allen. Ahead of training camp, Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor, Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton lead an unproven Las Vegas receiving corps, and adding a veteran like Samuel to the mix could make sense for an offense that will eventually be helmed by 2026 first overall pick Fernando Mendoza. In 16 regular-season contests with the Commanders in 2025, Samuel brought in 72 of his 99 targets for 727 yards and five TDs, while also carrying the ball 17 times for 75 yards and a score.