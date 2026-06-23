Deebo Samuel: Among remaining free agent WRs

Samuel is among the remaining veteran free agents the Raiders could consider signing to bolster their wide receiver corps, according to ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

At this stage of the offseason, there's a number of big name WR options who remain unsigned, a group that includes Samuel, Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, DeAndre Hopkins and Keenan Allen. Ahead of training camp, Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor, Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton lead Las Vegas' receiving corps, and adding one of the available veteran options to the mix could make sense for an offense that will eventually be helmed by 2026 top overall draft pick Fernando Mendoza. In 16 regular-season contests with the Commanders in 2025, Samuel -- who turned 30 in January --brought in 72 of his 99 targets for 727 yards and five TDs, while also carrying 17 times for 75 yards and a score.