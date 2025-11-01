Dallas was released by the Panthers on Saturday, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

The veteran running back was a healthy scratch in each of the Panthers' last two games, so it's no surprise that he was let go Saturday. Dallas appeared in two games and played 49 total snaps (33 on special teams, 16 on offense) for Carolina this season, recording 141 kick-return yards. He'll likely return to the Panthers' practice squad if he goes unclaimed on waivers.