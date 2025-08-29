The Panthers signed Dallas to their practice squad Thursday, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

The Cardinals released Dallas earlier in the week. The veteran running back appeared in all 17 regular-season games with Arizona last season, rushing nine times for 49 yards while catching three passes for 11 yards and one touchdown. Most of Dallas' contributions came on special teams, where he returned 15 kickoffs for 459 yards and one touchdown.