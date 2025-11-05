The Panthers signed Dallas to the practice squad Tuesday, Kassidy Hill of the team's official site reports.

Dallas was released from the Panthers' active roster Saturday, but the 2020 fourth-rounder has opted to stay in Carolina as a member of the team's practice squad. He would be a top candidate to be elevated to the Panthers' 53-man roster if Rico Dowdle, Chuba Hubbard or Trevor Etienne were to miss time due to injury, illness or suspension. Dallas played for the Panthers in Weeks 5 and 6 and accumulated 141 kick return yards.