DeeJay Dallas: Staying in Carolina
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Panthers signed Dallas to the practice squad Tuesday, Kassidy Hill of the team's official site reports.
Dallas was released from the Panthers' active roster Saturday, but the 2020 fourth-rounder has opted to stay in Carolina as a member of the team's practice squad. He would be a top candidate to be elevated to the Panthers' 53-man roster if Rico Dowdle, Chuba Hubbard or Trevor Etienne were to miss time due to injury, illness or suspension. Dallas played for the Panthers in Weeks 5 and 6 and accumulated 141 kick return yards.