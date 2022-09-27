Thompson was released by the Cardinals on Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Thompson had been providing depth at safety for the Cardinals since the team drafted him in 2019. His release comes after being partially responsible for a blocked punt that set up a Rams field goal Sunday. In a corresponding move, Arizona signed linebacker Jesse Luketa from the practice squad to their active roster.
