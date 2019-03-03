Deionte Thompson: Starting rehab Tuesday
Thompson (wrist) will go through a six-to-eight week rehab and expects to be ready by Alabama's make-up pro day April 2, Michael Casagrande of AL.com reports.
Thompson suffered a torn ligament in his wrist when he felt a pop while lifting weights, but he's already underwent surgery and will start his rehab Tuesday. If he can be ready by Alabama's second pro day, he could do a lot to prevent any declines in his draft stock by showing teams he's completely healthy. Even after the injury, the former Alabama cornerback is expected to be an early draft pick.
