Deiontrez Mount: Cited for simple assault
Mount (Achilles) was recently cited for simple assault as result of an incident from Sunday morning involving an altercation with an Uber driver, Nate Lynn of 9News Denver reports.
Mount appeared in seven games for Denver in 2017 before spending the entire 2018 campaign on injured reserve with an Achilles injury. It's not clear if he'll face punishment from the league as a result of this recent incident.
