Deiontrez Mount: Waived with injury designation
Mount (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Colts on Friday, Alex Butler of United Press International reports.
The details surrounding Mount's condition weren't available. He'll revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...
-
Breakouts 3.0: Don't fear the rookies
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his all-star list of his favorite Draft Day targets in Breakouts...
-
Fournette, Robinson are falling
Blake Bortles isn't the answer in Jacksonville, but neither is Chad Henne. Both will struggle...
-
Podcast: Mid-round receivers
There are a handful of wide receivers with massive upside that you can snag in the middle rounds....
-
Draft strategy? Flexibility best one
Heath Cummings discusses a few of the more popular draft strategies and whether he's willing...