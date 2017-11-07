Deji Olatoye: Cut by Tampa Bay
The Buccaneers released Olatoye on Tuesday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Olatoye suited up Week 8 against the Panthers with the Buccaneers down multiple key defensive backs, but with the secondary returning to decent health in advance of Sunday's loss to the Saints, the 26-year-old didn't dress for the contest. He'll now be dropped from the roster entirely as the Buccaneers clear a spot for quarterback Ryan Griffin (shoulder), who was activated from injured reserve Tuesday.
