Olatoye was waived by the Falcons on Saturday.

Olatoye signed with Atlanta earlier this month after bouncing between Tampa Bay's practice squad and 53-man roster throughout the season. The 27-year-old did not play in the two games he spent with the Falcons, and registered one tackle in five games overall in 2017.

