Deji Olatoye: Let go by Falcons
Olatoya was waived Thursday by the Falcons.
Olatoye has been with the Falcons since last November, when he was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster. He had been primarily playing a role on special teams, but with the team needing added depth on the defensive front, it will use the open roster spot to sign defensive tackle Joe Vellano.
