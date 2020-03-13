Play

Delanie Walker: Cut by Tennessee

The Titans released Walker (ankle) on Friday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Walker's release frees up $6.4 million in cap space for the Titans. The longtime standout tight end had previously logged four straight seasons with more than 800 receiving yards from 2014-17, during which time he was a staple of Tennessee's offense, but back-to-back injury-plagued campaigns limited him to just eight of the last 32 regular-season games. In 2019, the 35-year-old had just 21 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns across seven appearances, before he was forced to undergo season-ending ankle surgery December. In Walker's absence, Jonnu Smith is now poised to operate as the clear No. 1 tight end in Tennessee's offense during the 2020 season.

