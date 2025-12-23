Denver placed Turner-Yell (knee) on the practice-squad injured list Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Turner-Yell was injured in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars and will be required to miss at least the final two games of the regular season and the first two games of the playoffs. The 26-year-old has appeared in 31 regular-season games for Denver since the start of the 2022 season.