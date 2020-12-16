Delontae Scott: Moves to injured list By RotoWire Staff Dec 15, 2020 at 8:16 pm ET1 min read The Packers placed Scott on the practice squad injured list Tuesday.Scott will remain away from the team until he recovers from his injury. An undrafted rookie out of SMU, Scott has yet to make his NFL debut. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.