Breaux signed a one-year contract Monday to play for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL, Justin Dunk of 3DownNation.com reports.

Breaux will return to where his professional football career started after playing in just six games over the last two season in New Orleans. The defensive back had two great seasons with the Tiger-Cats, and he will now look to return to form after a fractured fibula ended his 2017 NFL campaign before it even started.