Demani Richardson: Cut by Carolina
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Panthers waived Richardson on Tuesday.
Carolina made a series of roster moves Tuesday ahead of Saturday afternoon's wild-card matchup with the Rams. Richardson appeared in 13 games for the Panthers during the regular season, making one start, and logged seven tackles (three solo) and one fumble recovery.
