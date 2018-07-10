DeMarco Murray: Hoping to sign soon

Murray hopes to sign with a team before training camp, ESPN.com's Adam Schefter reports.

Murray met with the Lions, Seahawks and Dolphins in March, then declined to work out for the Saints in mid-June. He's optimistic he can find an opportunity better than the one in New Orleans, though it's hard to identify an obvious match. After averaging just 3.6 yards per carry in Tennessee last season, the 30-year-old might have better luck waiting until injuries during training camp and the preseason inevitably force a few teams to scramble for backfield help. If Murray were to sign with a team before the start of camp, he might end up in heated competition just to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

