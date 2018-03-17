DeMarco Murray: Visiting Dolphins on Sunday
Murray is scheduled to visit the Dolphins on Sunday, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Murray has also visited the Lions and Seahawks since being released by the Titans last week. Kenyon Drake stepped in as the Dolphins starter after trading away Jay Ajayi and found some success down the stretch, but a move proven running back could benefit the team. The 30-year-old saw a reduced workload in 2017 with Derrick Henry taking over the Titans backfield, totaling 659 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 184 carries.
