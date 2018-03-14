DeMarco Murray: Visiting Seattle

Murray is visiting the Seahawks on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Released by the Titans last week, Murray visited the Lions on Monday and left town without a contract. He'll likely have to settle for a shot to compete for work in a committee, following a 2017 campaign in which he took 184 carries for 659 yards and six touchdowns, managing only 3.6 yards per tote despite playing behind a solid offensive line. While no longer an explosive runner, the 30-year-old is still a strong pass protector and competent receiver. The Lions and Seahawks both need an early down thumper more so than a pass-catching threat.

