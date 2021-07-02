Christmas (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Steelers on Thursday.
Christmas was let go by Seattle prior to the 2020 season, and he signed with the Steelers in January. While it's not clear what injury the defensive tackle is dealing with, he'll revert to Pittsburgh's reserve/injured list if he clears waivers.
