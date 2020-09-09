site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
DeMarcus Christmas: Waived by Seahawks
Christmas was waived by the Seahawks on Saturday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
The defensive tackle failed to make the initial 53-man roster after spending all of last season on the team's PUP list.
