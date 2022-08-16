The Raiders released Robinson on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
In a somewhat surprising development, Robinson was among the first round of Raiders cuts this month. The wide receiver has six years of NFL experience, all with the Chiefs, but he never surpassed 45 catches, 470 yards or four TDs in a given season. Robinson will seek out another opportunity elsewhere.
