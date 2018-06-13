Demario Richard: Waived by Atlanta

Richard was waived by the Falcons on Wednesday.

Richard inked a three-year contract with the Falcons in early May shortly after going undrafted, but his stint with the club didn't even last until training camp. The Arizona State product, who split the Sun Devils' backfield reps with Dolphins fourth-round pick Kalen Ballage in 2017, will now be exposed to waivers before hitting the open market again.

