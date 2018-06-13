Demario Richard: Waived by Falcons

Richard was cut loose by the Falcons on Wednesday.

Richard inked a three-year contract with the Falcons in early May, but his stint with the club didn't even last until training camp. The Arizona State product, who split the Sun Devils' 2017 backfield reps with Kalen Ballage, will now head through waivers before potentially hitting the open market again.

