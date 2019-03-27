Thomas (Achilles) pleaded guilty to a careless driving charge for his car accident Feb. 16 in Denver, Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle reports.

In exchange for the above guilty plea, Thomas will have a charge for vehicular assault -- a felony -- dropped. The crash occurred just days after the Texans released the wide receiver, who is recovering from a torn Achilles suffered Week 16 of last season. Between Denver and Houston, he had his least-productive campaign since 2011 (59-677-5 on 89 targets). It remains to be seen if another organization will bring the 31-year-old into the fold, but the nature of his injury is such that he may not be healthy enough to play at any point in 2019.

