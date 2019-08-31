Thomas, who was released by the Patriots on Saturday, is a candidate to be brought back by the team, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

In his first game back since being activated off the PUP list, Thomas -- who tore his Achilles last December -- hauled in seven catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's preseason finale. Following that strong effort, it looked like the 31-year-old had solidified a roster spot, so it was notable to see his name among the team's Saturday cuts. For now, the team's top wideout options are Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett and N'Keal Harry, but Thomas resurfacing with the Patriots in the not too distant future looks like a plausible outcome.