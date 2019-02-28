Thomas (Achilles) was arrested on charges of vehicular assault related to a single-vehicle rollover crash earlier this month, Joe Dahlke of FOX31 Denver reports.

Thomas was allegedly driving 70 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone and then lost control of his car before rolling over and coming to a stop somewhere off the road. There were two passengers in the vehicle, one of which suffered "serious bodily injuries" as a result of the accident. Thomas, an unrestricted free agent, apparently has a history of driving-related offenses and it's possible he could receive punishment from the league.