Thomas (Achilles) visited the Patriots on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Aside from Julian Edelman and James White, Tom Brady doesn't have many reliable pass catchers at his disposal in the wake of Rob Gronkowski's retirement and Josh Gordon's indefinite suspension. Only three and a half months removed from tearing his left Achilles tendon, Thomas almost certainly was unable to do much physical activity in front of the Patriots' training staff. More likely than not, the Patriots are keeping tabs on free agents like Thomas, who has a long rehab process to complete before he'll be able to aid any offense.

