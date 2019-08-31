The Patriots released Thomas (Achilles) on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Only eight months removed from tearing his left Achilles, Thomas was on the field for much of the first half of the Patriots' preseason finale, going off for seven catches (on eight targets) for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Considering what he showed Thursday, his services likely will be called upon in short order by another organization.

