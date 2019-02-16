Thomas (Achilles) sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Thomas was identified as the driver in the vehicle rollover, while one of the other two individuals in the car suffered possible serious injuries, though they don't appear life-threatening. The veteran wide receiver is currently a free agent after being released by the Texans on Thursday, and his status for the start of the 2019 season is in limbo after he ruptured his Achilles in December.

More News
Our Latest Stories