Demetri Goodson: Waived by Saints
Goodson was waived by the Saints on Tuesday, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Goodson was let go so the Saints could beef up their defensive line depth. He was brought in last week to serve as a depth corner and special teams contributor.
More News
-
Saints' Demetri Goodson: Signs with New Orleans•
-
Packers' Demetri Goodson: Back in action•
-
Packers' Demetri Goodson: Sidelined with calf injury•
-
Packers' Demetri Goodson: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Packers' Demetri Goodson: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Packers' Demetri Goodson: Sitting out against Carolina•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Freeman to IR, add Ito Smith?
The injury news keeps getting worse for the Atlanta Falcons as they place Devonta Freeman on...
-
Week 7 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...
-
Week 7 Streamers
Heath Cummings is trusting Eli Manning in Week 7. What could go wrong?
-
Waivers: Return of the Mack
Whether you need to replace Aaron Rodgers, or you're just looking for some help at RB, Jamey...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7