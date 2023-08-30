Felton will sign with the Bengals' practice squad Thursday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Felton was waived by the Browns on Tuesday, but he's set to join their divisional rival via the practice squad following a physical. The 2021 sixth-rounder appeared in 24 games with Cleveland over the last two seasons.
