Demetris Robertson: Gets cut Friday By RotoWire Staff May 15, 2022 at 11:10 am ET • 1 min read Robertson was waived by the Seahawks on Friday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.Robertson joined the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent on May 6, after catching 37 passes for 489 yards and four touchdowns at Auburn. He'll now work to earn a chance with another NFL franchise.