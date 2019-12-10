Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles: Hits practice-squad injured list
Flannigan-Fowles was added to the 49ers' practice squad injured list, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Flannigan-Fowles has been on San Francisco's practice squad all season after going undrafted out of Arizona. There has been no word as to the location or nature of the injury.
-
