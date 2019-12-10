Play

Flannigan-Fowles was added to the 49ers' practice squad injured list, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Flannigan-Fowles has been on San Francisco's practice squad all season after going undrafted out of Arizona. There has been no word as to the location or nature of the injury.

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories