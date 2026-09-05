The Bills released Flannigan-Fowles (undisclosed) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Flannigan-Fowles was going to be sidelined for the entire 2026 season after being placed on injured reserve in early August, but the settlement allows the veteran linebacker to sign and play with a team once fully healthy. He signed a one-year deal with Buffalo in May after playing for the Giants in 2025, finishing the regular season with 33 tackles (21 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defense across 10 games.