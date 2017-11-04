Demetrius McCray: Waived/injured by Raiders
McCray (knee) was waived/injured by the Raiders on Saturday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
McCray joined the Raiders in early October but was ruled out for Week 9 with a knee injury. It's unclear how severe the injury is at this point, as the 26-year-old was let go to make room for rookie Obi Melifonwu (knee), who is returning from injured reserve.
