Claiborne will enter the 2026 NFL Draft, per Conor O'Neill of Rivals.com.

Claiborne had quite a career at Wake Forest, especially during his junior and senior seasons, when he was the undisputed top tailback. He totaled 2,599 rushing yards and 429 receiving yards and scored 28 touchdowns as the most dangerous player on the Demon Deacons' offense for two straight years. His production and consistency should have plenty of NFL teams interested, but in a crowded running back class, it's difficult to project his draft range at this juncture.