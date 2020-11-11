site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Demone Harris: Let go by Kansas City
Harris was waived by the Chiefs on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The 24-year-old has been on the Chiefs' active roster all season, but his only game action came in Week 7. Harris could still stick around on the practice squad if he clears waivers.
