The Buccaneers waived Harris on Saturday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Harris was active for the Bucs' Week 3 matchup against the Giants, but ultimately never saw the field. He is a candidate to land on the Bucs' practice squad assuming he clears waivers.

