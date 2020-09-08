site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
De'Mornay Pierson-El: Waived by Las Vegas
RotoWire Staff
The Raiders Waived Pierson-El on Saturday, Josh Alper of Yahoo Sports reports.
Pierson-El has spent two consecutive offseasons with the Raiders, but he's yet to crack the team's regular-season roster. He also spent time with the Salt Lake Stallions in the AAF.
