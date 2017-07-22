Denard Robinson: Drawing interest from Dallas
The Cowboys brought Robinson in for a workout on Thursday, ESPN's Field Yates reports.
Robinson, formerly of the Jaguars, has also drawn interest from the Bears this offseason and even attended their veteran minicamp in May. While he obviously left Chicago without a contract, Robinson is still a serviceable backup who could provide depth to the Cowboys' shallow backfield, which could come in handy if the league office decides to suspend Ezekiel Elliott for the beginning of the season in the aftermath of the NFL's year-long investigation into the runner's legal situation.
