The Chiefs are expected to sign Prince as an undrafted free agent, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Prince rushed 314 times for 1,723 yards and 14 touchdowns over his final three seasons at Tulsa, including a career-high 729 rushing yards during the 2022 campaign. The 6-foot running back barely made an impact in the passing game, but he did finish his senior year with nine receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown. The Chiefs' running back depth chart is set at the top with Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, but Prince could carve out a depth role with a strong showing during training camp.