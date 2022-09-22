Houston signed with the Cowboys' practice squad Thursday.
Houston initially joined Dallas as an undrafted free agent out of Western Illinois and caught two of five passes for 16 yards in Week 1. However, the 23-year-old failed to haul in his lone target while playing 32 percent of the Cowboys' offensive snaps in Week 2 and was waived by the team Tuesday. With No. 2 wideout Michael Gallup (knee) likely set to return Monday, Houston will likely serve as a potential gameday elevation should Dallas' receiving corps sustain any further injuries this season.