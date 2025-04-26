The Denver Broncos selected UCF running back R.J. Harvey with the No. 60 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Sean Payton, whose history with the Saints includes multiple top-12 Fantasy Football finishes at the running back position year after year and breakout RB1s like Alvin Kamara, has now found himself a No. 1 option at the position.

Harvey joins a backfield that features last year's Day 3 draft pick Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin as his main competition for touches on a rising offense featuring second-year quarterback Bo Nix. Estime came on strong in the end and will have a specific role for Payton and the Broncos in 2025. It's more difficult to project McLaughlin's role. Harvey is a more explosive version of McLaughlin who can play in the pass game but also run between the tackles. It's difficult to envision a scenario where Harvey doesn't take most of McLaughlin's snaps. However, the key for Harvey breaking out in a Bucky Irving-like way is if he can get more of those early-down touches too.

I'm not worried about touchdowns with Harvey given his explosive play rate. He'll score from distance and he'll score inside the fringes of the red zone. Payton's blocking scheme is a fit for Harvey and his track record getting the most out of the run game due to his play calling. The Broncos offensive line also trurned in an excellent season in 2024. This is a great landing spot from a support system standpoint.

Harvey could emerge as an RB2 in redrafts, a first-round pick in Dynasty and someone who can win you leagues in the second half of the season and Fantasy playoffs once Denver turns the backfield over to him -- not full time -- but in a role that features him.

Here is what Jacob wrote about Harvey in the newsletter:

Here is what Jacob wrote about Harvey in the newsletter: "He had more runs of 15+ yards than Ashton Jeanty in 2024! He accounted for 34% of UCF's scrimmage yardage, only Jeanty, Kaleb Johnson, Omarion Hampton, and Cam Skattebo posted a better single-season rate (full list). He accounted for 53% of the offensive touchdowns! Johnson was the only RB with a higher rate."

"Harvey jumps off the page as an athlete. He ran a 4.4 and was clocked with a top speed of 18.5 miles per hour during his 10-yard split. That was the fastest in the RB class, ahead of even Bhayshul Tuten. We are talking about some serious burst here!

Harvey is a back to target in your Dynasty rookie and redraft leagues.