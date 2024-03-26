LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The NFL Annual League Meeting is taking place this week, and the AFC head coaches met with the media on Monday. I tried to speak with as many of them as I could to gain some insight for the upcoming season.

Here are injury updates, news items and just general things of interest that the coaches from the AFC South said in the media session.

Fantasy buzz: Broncos | Chiefs | Raiders | Chargers | AFC

Denver Broncos

The Broncos offense remains somewhat of a mystery with the quarterback situation unsettled. Jarrett Stidham is the current starter after Russell Wilson was released, but Sean Payton is hopeful to add a quarterback in the draft.

The receiving corps is also a mystery behind Courtland Sutton after Jerry Jeudy was traded to Cleveland, but Payton said this could be a big year for sophomore receiver Marvin Mims.

"I'm excited for Jerry and his opportunity," Payton said. "He and I had a very close relationship. Marvin will certainly be a candidate to play more snaps because of that, and there will be some competition, I'm sure."

Sutton is worth drafting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues with a mid-round pick, and his value will fluctuate depending on the quarterback situation in Denver this year. And Mims is worth a late-round flier in all leagues if he can open the season as the No. 2 receiver on the depth chart. Mims will be one of my favorite sleepers in 2024.